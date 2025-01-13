National Football League Patrick, Brittany Mahomes welcome daughter Golden Raye, as promised, during Chiefs' bye Published Jan. 13, 2025 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Patrick Mahomes is already having a golden playoffs and the Chiefs haven't even played yet.

The two-time NFL MVP quarterback and his wife, Brittany, announced Monday the birth of their third child, a daughter that they named Golden Raye. She was born on Sunday while Kansas City was waiting to learn its divisional-round opponent.

The Chiefs, who are chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Lombardi Trophy, had the weekend off as the No. 1 seed. They will play the Houston Texans on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of a game won by Kansas City last month.

The Mahomes' have a daughter, 3-year-old Sterling, and a 2-year-old son named Bronze.

"I always wanted to have kids young," Mahomes, whose father Patrick Mahomes Sr. spent 11 years pitching in the big leagues, said during an interview last year. "I got to grow up in the locker room. I mean, I've talked about it before, and it made such an impact in my life. And so I wanted to have kids young, and we're having our third kid now to join the family."

Patrick Mahomes said during an interview last month that he hoped the timing would work out so that their latest child would arrive during their bye week. Mahomes announced in a social media posting with his wife in July that they were expecting their third child, and about a week later they revealed that they were having another girl.

"I told my wife I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby," Mahomes said on Christmas Day following the Chiefs' 29-10 win over the Steelers.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since high school. He went on to play quarterback at Texas Tech before the Chiefs made him a first-round pick in the 2017 draft, while she played soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler before a stint as a professional in Iceland. The couple wed in Hawaii in March 2022.

As for a fourth child? Well, the two-time NFL MVP put the thought to rest ahead of training camp last July.

"I'm done. I'll say that," Mahomes said with a grin. "I did three and I'm done."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

