National Football League
National Football League
Panthers release Jadeveon Clowney after drafting two edge rushers in the NFL draft
Updated May. 8, 2025 2:21 p.m. ET
The Carolina Panthers have released veteran Jadeveon Clowney after selecting two edge rushers in the NFL Draft.
Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the Panthers.
He had one year left on his contract.
The Panthers drafted Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton in the second round and Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen in the third round in the NFL draft with an eye towards getting younger at the position.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
share
recommended
-
Steelers trade WR George Pickens to Cowboys for 2026 third-rounder
NFL offseason stock watch: Which teams are on the rise? Who got worse?
The NFL’s first $100 million-a-year quarterback is coming. Who will it be?
-
Distressed Colorado fan files $100M lawsuit against NFL for Shedeur Sanders' draft slide
Trading for George Pickens is the bold move the Cowboys have needed for years
Which rookie from each NFL team will make the biggest impact in 2025?
-
2025 Heisman Trophy odds: Three QBs top the early oddsboard
2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Opponents ahead NFL Schedule Release
Which 10 NFL teams have the best Super Bowl odds for the 2025 season?
recommended
-
Steelers trade WR George Pickens to Cowboys for 2026 third-rounder
NFL offseason stock watch: Which teams are on the rise? Who got worse?
The NFL’s first $100 million-a-year quarterback is coming. Who will it be?
-
Distressed Colorado fan files $100M lawsuit against NFL for Shedeur Sanders' draft slide
Trading for George Pickens is the bold move the Cowboys have needed for years
Which rookie from each NFL team will make the biggest impact in 2025?
-
2025 Heisman Trophy odds: Three QBs top the early oddsboard
2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Opponents ahead NFL Schedule Release
Which 10 NFL teams have the best Super Bowl odds for the 2025 season?