National Football League Panthers release Jadeveon Clowney after drafting two edge rushers in the NFL draft Updated May. 8, 2025 2:21 p.m. ET

The Carolina Panthers have released veteran Jadeveon Clowney after selecting two edge rushers in the NFL Draft.

Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the Panthers.

He had one year left on his contract.

The Panthers drafted Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton in the second round and Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen in the third round in the NFL draft with an eye towards getting younger at the position.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

