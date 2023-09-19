National Football League
Panthers LB Shaq Thompson to miss remainder of season with broken leg
National Football League

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson to miss remainder of season with broken leg

Updated Sep. 19, 2023 3:12 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has a broken right leg and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Frank Reich.

Thompson underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix a fractured fibula he sustained in the first quarter of Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Reich said it’s hard to put into words how much Thompson brings to the team, calling him a team player and "a warrior, a guy who knows how to practice." Thompson has four 100-tackle seasons in nine years with the Panthers and is considered the team’s emotional leader on defense.

Reich would not say who’ll replace Thompson in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game at Seattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news is a crushing blow for the Panthers defense, which lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a hamstring injury last week. Horn is expected to miss at least six weeks.

"These injuries hurt, but the train has got to keep going," Reich said. "You can love your brother and feel bad for your brother, but at the same time understand we got to have the next man up mentality."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Colts tight end Kylen Granson does hilarious photoshoot after first NFL TD

Colts tight end Kylen Granson does hilarious photoshoot after first NFL TD

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes