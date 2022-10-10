National Football League Panthers' Baker Mayfield to sit vs. Rams with high-ankle sprain 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Baker Mayfield will be sidelined for Week 6, and perhaps longer.

The Panthers' starting quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday that could sideline him multiple games, NFL Network reported. Backup PJ Walker is expected to start next Sunday against the Rams.

Carolina, of course, will also have a different head coach roaming the sideline in Los Angeles, as Matt Rhule was fired Monday morning after the franchise's 1-4 start.

Mayfield's hold on the starting job already also appears tenuous after a rough stretch to begin the season. Through five games, he's produced career lows in completion percentage (54.9), touchdown percentage (2.6), passing yards per game (192.4) and yards per attempt (5.6).

The former No. 1 overall pick was injured in the closing minutes of the Panthers' 37-15 loss to the 49ers, which saw Mayfield take four sacks and throw a pick-six. His absence could produce a shakeup in the team's QB pecking order.

Walker, a former XFL standout, has started two games for the Panthers over the past two seasons, winning both. Sam Darnold, the team's primary starter for 2021, remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but is eligible to come off the list.

In July, Carolina traded a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland to acquire Mayfield.

