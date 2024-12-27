National Football League Packers vs. Vikings: Storied NFC North rivalry by the numbers Published Dec. 27, 2024 4:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Green Bay Packers (11-4) have a road matchup against the NFC North-rival Minnesota Vikings (13-2) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Minnesota won the first game of the season series in September, a 31-29 victory on the road.

The looming Week 17 tilt will mark the 129th time that the Packers and Vikings have squared off against each other.

Here's the historic NFC North rivalry by the numbers:

2: The Packers and the Vikings have played each other just twice in the playoffs, both in the wild-card round. Minnesota won in 2004, and Green Bay won in 2012.

3: Jordan Love is Green Bay's third full-time quarterback since 1992, with Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre preceding him. How many quarterbacks have led the Vikings in passing yards in a single season since 1992? Sixteen. Three also represents the number of starts that Love has made against the Vikings, with the Packers going 1-2 in those games.

5: The number of years it has been since either team swept the season series, with Green Bay doing so in 2019.

6: Green Bay won each of the first six matchups by multiple scores, including five by at least three scores. Six also represents the number of wins that the Packers have against the Vikings under head coach Matt LaFleur, with the team boasting a 6-5 record since 2019.

7: After playing for the Packers for 16 seasons (1992-2007), Favre was traded to the New York Jets in 2008 and then signed with the Vikings, with whom he had arguably the best season of his career, in 2009. In the regular season, Favre totaled 4,202 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 107.2 passer rating, while completing 68.4% of his passes. Favre's passer rating and completion percentage were career-bests, and his seven interceptions were the fewest he threw in his NFL career as a full-time starter. Furthermore, in his two starts against the Packers that season, Favre totaled 515 passing yards, seven touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 135.9 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes.

10: Both teams are in the top 10 in the NFL in points this season, as the Packers are averaging 27.5 points per game (seventh) and the Vikings are averaging 26.4 points per game (ninth). Meanwhile, Green Bay's defense is also in the top 10 in passing yards (209.7), rushing yards (102.5), total yards (313.4) and points (19.1) surrendered per game.

17: With Rodgers under center (2008-22), the Packers went 17-12-1 against the Vikings. While a losing record, Minnesota's record against the four-time NFL MVP — including the 2024 season with Rodgers on the Jets — is the best in the NFC North, with the Chicago Bears going 5-24 and the Detroit Lions going 8-18 against Rodgers & Co.

28: Of the 51 matchups the Packers and Vikings have had since 2000, 28 of those games have been one-score games.

30: Minnesota's defense has varied this season, as it's surrendering just 87.1 rushing yards (second in the NFL) but also 248.7 passing yards (30th) per game.

40: Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 40 career receptions against the Packers, which is the lowest total he has against an NFC North opponent; Jefferson has 50 career receptions against the Bears and 69 career receptions against the Lions.

65: Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones left Green Bay for Minnesota in the offseason, making him the 65th player to suit up for both teams, joining the likes of Favre, Greg Jennings, Carroll Dale, Za'Darius Smith and many others.

66: The Packers lead the all-time series against the Vikings, 66-59-3.

126.2: Sam Darnold is having a breakout season with the Vikings (3,776 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 105.4 passer rating). In his first start against Green Bay this season, Darnold totaled 275 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception and a 123.4 passer rating, while completing 71.4% of his passes. Furthermore, Darnold has made just two starts against the Packers in his seven-year career, combining for 616 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, one interception, a 126.2 passer rating and a 69.8% completion percentage (his teams are 1-1 in those games).

