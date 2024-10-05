National Football League Packers suspend WR Romeo Doubs vs. Rams for conduct detrimental to team Published Oct. 5, 2024 3:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Green Bay Packers have suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs from Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams for what they described as conduct detrimental to the team.

Doubs didn't practice Thursday or Friday. The Packers (2-2) said at the time he was dealing with a personal matter.

"His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action," general manager Brian Gutekunst said Saturday in a statement. "While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team, and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."

Doubs has 12 catches for 169 yards and no touchdowns in Green Bay’s first four games this season after he had 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He capped his 2023 season by catching a combined 10 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in the Packers’ two playoff games.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has spent his entire three-year career with the Packers, who selected him out of Nevada in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In other moves Saturday, the Packers signed cornerback Robert Rochell from their practice squad to the active roster and elevated fullback Andrew Beck from the active roster for Sunday’s game at Los Angeles.

Rochell has played in 39 career regular-season games with the Rams (2021-22) and Packers (2023-24).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Green Bay Packers

share