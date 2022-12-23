National Football League Packers OL Elgton Jenkins inks four-year, $68M contract extension 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Friday.

The deal has a reported base value of $68 million and could go all the way up to $74 million, which would make Jenkins the second-highest paid guard in the NFL, trailing only Indianapolis Colts' Quenton Nelson.

The 2019 second-round pick’s original contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old Jenkins has established himself as one of football’s most versatile offensive linemen. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection has started multiple games at every position on the offensive line other than right guard.

Jenkins primarily plays left guard, but he took over at left tackle for eight games last season to fill in for the injured David Bakhtiari. Jenkins played only those eight games last season before a torn anterior cruciate ligament knocked him out for the remainder of the year.

The knee injury caused Jenkins to miss the Packers’ opening game this season, but he has started 12 games since. He started at right tackle for his first five games before moving to left guard for the last seven games.

He has 33 career starts at left guard, eight at left tackle, six at right tackle and three at center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more