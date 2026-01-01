National Football League
Packers Micah Parsons Takes Digs at Jerry Jones, Cowboys: 'Want Me to Feel Bad?'
Packers Micah Parsons Takes Digs at Jerry Jones, Cowboys: 'Want Me to Feel Bad?'

Published Jan. 1, 2026 4:40 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons is taking a bit of a victory lap over the Dallas Cowboys, and he's also coming to the defense of his former and now new teammate Trevon Diggs

Parsons got some enjoyment out of a comment Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus made on Thursday. He posted a handful of crying laughing emojis in a social media post in response to Eberflus' comment about the Cowboys having difficulty replacing an All-Pro edge rusher so close to the start of the season. 

Parsons called out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a follow-up post on social media.

"Y’all want me to feel bad? Jerry Jones slandered my name to Cowboys media and national media for months," Parsons wrote. "So I do think I can react to comment if I want to! #respectfully"

Of course, Parsons is referring to the months-long drama surrounding his extension talks with the Cowboys, which resulted in him asking for a trade in early August. Parsons' camp had alleged that Jones had taken an unfair approach in negotiations, claiming that the Cowboys owner refused to include Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta. 

Jones, meanwhile, took multiple digs at Parsons prior to trading him to the Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in August. In July, Jones questioned whether Parsons' durability was good enough to give him the contract he was looking for. Following the trade, Jones said Parsons wasn't indispensable

But Jones did pay some respect toward the former Cowboys star during their Christmas Day game as he also defended the trade.

"That case, specifically, that was a trade not just for this year," Jones said on the Netflix Christmas pregame show. "But that was a long-term trade, at the time. I know we had skepticism about having that trade. Micah’s a great player. Great person, great player. Make no mistake about that.

"But we were able to – because of that, for the Cowboys – we’re able to get as many as five or six top players for the future. Not only do we have two of them in [Quinnen] Williams and [Clark] on the squad today, but we have them for the future."

Parsons' strong ability to get to opposing quarterbacks was certainly missed by the Cowboys this season, who are set to miss the playoffs with their 7-8-1 record. Dallas ranks 30th in total defense entering Week 18. As for Parsons, he had 12.5 sacks before tearing his ACL in Week 15. 

In a third social media post, Parsons defended Diggs in response to a social media post that claimed he was the worst cornerback in football right now.

"I feel like what point is there in trying to publicly disrespect someone? He’s not representing the star anymore, just give the man a farewell and wish him the best," Parsons wrote. "I don’t know why everything has to be negative every time a break-up happens! He’s in a better situation rn, trust me! Bro’s gonna be great again!"

Diggs was waived by the Cowboys earlier this week before getting claimed by the Packers on Thursday. He joins a Green Bay squad that will make the postseason, holding a 9-6-1 record as they've already secured the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture. 

