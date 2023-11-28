National Football League
Packers-Lions on FOX is most-watched early Thanksgiving game on record
National Football League

Packers-Lions on FOX is most-watched early Thanksgiving game on record

Published Nov. 28, 2023 10:23 p.m. ET

The NFL set a Thanksgiving Day viewership record for the second straight year, with the three games averaging 34.1 million viewers on TV and digital platforms.

The average is a 1.5% increase over last season, which had a 33.6 million average.

The late afternoon game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys averaged 41.8 million, making it the second-most watched regular-season game on record behind last year's game on Thanksgiving between the Cowboys and New York Giants (42.06 million).

The matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions was the most-watched early Thanksgiving game on record, averaging 33.7 million on FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC's primetime game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks averaged 26.9 million, the highest audience for the Thanksgiving night game in eight years.

Ratings for the first Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets on Amazon Prime Video are expected to be released on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard combine for 65 points as Bucks earn NBA Cup quarterfinals berth

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard combine for 65 points as Bucks earn NBA Cup quarterfinals berth

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes