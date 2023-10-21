National Football League
Packers' Eric Stokes could play first game in nearly a year
National Football League

Packers' Eric Stokes could play first game in nearly a year

Published Oct. 21, 2023 4:31 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, clearing the way for him to play for the first time in nearly a year Sunday at Denver.

The Packers announced Saturday they activated Stokes and released veteran outside linebacker Justin Hollins.

Stokes, 24, hasn’t played since injuring his knee and foot in a 15-9 loss at Detroit on Nov. 6. The foot injury lingered, and he was put on PUP to start the season.

The 2021 first-round pick from Georgia started practicing again earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Man, it’s a relief honestly, 11½ months, dang near 12, dang near a year of just being out there," Stokes said earlier this week. "So every day, I (don’t) that for granted. A rep, any little thing, I’m out there, I’m going 110%, it don’t matter. Because I’ve watched (from) the sideline, been on the sideline, been in a wheelchair, been on crutches. I’ve been through so much stuff. It’s been a roller-coaster ride."

The return of Stokes could help the Packers (2-3) deal with the possibility they might have to play without cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was a second-team selection in last season’s All-Pro balloting.

Alexander didn’t practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with the Broncos (1-5) due to a back issue. He missed two games earlier this season with his back problem before he returned to play in the Packers’ most recent game – a 17-13 loss at Las Vegas on Oct. 9.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College football Week 8 live updates: Tennessee-Alabama, WSU-Oregon, more

College football Week 8 live updates: Tennessee-Alabama, WSU-Oregon, more

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes