Packers, Cowboys set to clash at Lambeau in Week 10

While the entire 2022-23 NFL schedule hasn't landed, a few big games are already on the map — and none might be bigger than this one.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET), and Shannon Sharpe is already looking forward to rubbing a Green Bay win in Skip Bayless' face.

"It brings me great pleasure for Aaron Rodgers to beat the Cowboys because it brings you so much pain!"

So how have the two legendary franchises fared when facing off?

The Packers lead the all-time series 16-13 and have outscored the Cowboys 689-630, an average tally of 23.8 points for the Packers and 21.7 points for Dallas.

In their eight postseason tilts, the two teams sit at 4-4, and the Cowboys have outscored the Packers 233-194, an average tally of 29.1 points for Dallas to 24.3 points for Green Bay.

Dating back to 2008, in their last 10 meetings, Green Bay is 8-2 against Dallas, with the Cowboys' last win coming on Oct. 16, 2016.

Prior to that, the Cowboys hadn't defeated the Packers since Sept. 21, 2008, and they haven't defeated G.B. at Lambeau since 2007.

Over the last 10 games, the Packers are +67 in point differential, winning by 6.7 points per game, even though Dallas has outgained Green Bay by 33 yards during that stretch.

In addition, Green Bay is +13 in turnover differential, +3 in sack differential and +7.7 in net pass yards, even though it is -11 in net rush yards.

When it comes to the quarterbacks, one has found significantly more success than the other.

Aaron Rodgers is 5-3 all-time against Dallas, completing 67.6% of his passes for 1,940 yards, 11 touchdowns and only one pick, boasting a 99.7 passer rating. He has 19 20-plus-yard completions against the Cowboys, and has rushed for four TDs in those eight starts.

Dak Prescott, on the other hand, is 1-2 against Green Bay, completing 65.4% of his passes for 961 yards, eight TDs and five INTs. Still, his passer rating sits at 99.5.

