Orlando Brown Jr. signs 4-year deal with Cincinnati Bengals
Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has signed a four-year, $64.1 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network reported on Wednesday. The deal includes a $31 million signing bonus, a new record for an offensive lineman.
Brown helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles and was one of the team's 23 free agents this offseason. He played the 2022 NFL season on the franchise tag.
Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:
Brown earns a top-five ranking for his Super Bowl parade shirt alone. He and other members of the Chiefs offensive line wore simple T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "0 Sacks" in reference to the fact that against Philly's league-best defensive line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not sacked in Super Bowl LVII. Now add in the fact that Brown is one of the best tackles in the league and doesn't have a long-term deal. The Chiefs are expected to franchise tag the 26-year-old as they try to keep both Brown and RT Andrew Wylie, but they'll also need to pay Brown, or he'll land right back on this list next year.
Prior to his time with the Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens selected Brown in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, making him the ninth offensive tackle drafted that year. In his time with the Ravens (2018-2020), Brown never missed a game, though he started just 11 games (regular season plus playoffs) in his rookie season.
Brown was named to two Pro Bowls with the Ravens.
