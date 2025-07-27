National Football League
One International Game Every Year for Each NFL Team is on 'The Horizon'
National Football League

One International Game Every Year for Each NFL Team is on 'The Horizon'

Updated Jul. 27, 2025 8:03 p.m. ET

Could an increase in international regular-season games a year be in the near future for the NFL?

It's certainly a possibility. In fact, an "international game every year for every team" is "probably on the horizon," according to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, per NBC Sports.

Blank's comments during an interview at Falcons training camp on Saturday come months after league commissioner Roger Goodell said last fall that the NFL wants to stage 16 international games per year. 

The league is limited to a maximum of 10 international games per year under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, but that number is reportedly widely expected to increase to 16 in the next labor deal.

With 32 NFL teams, that would be a big lift for the league to schedule that many international games every season.

In May, the league announced the full matchups for all but one game in its record seven-game international slate, which includes the Minnesota Vikings playing back-to-back games in different European countries (Ireland and England). The one matchup that hasn't been announced is who the Los Angeles Chargers will play in Week 1 in Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current schedule is:

  • Week 1 (Friday, Sept. 5): TBD vs. Chargers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil (Time TBD)
  • Week 4 (Sunday, Sept. 28): Vikings vs. Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 5): Vikings vs. Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 12): Broncos vs. Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 19): Rams vs. Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 9): Falcons vs. Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 16): Commanders vs. Dolphins in Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain (9:30 a.m. ET)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Uniforms: Seahawks tease 'swaggy' new jersey; Packers unveil '1923 Classic'

2025 NFL Uniforms: Seahawks tease 'swaggy' new jersey; Packers unveil '1923 Classic'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes