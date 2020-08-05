National Football League
On This Day: Moon Makes HOF History
National Football League

On This Day: Moon Makes HOF History

6 hours ago

On this day 14 years ago, Warren Moon finally got the only recognition fitting of his legendary football career. 

Moon played his college football at the University of Washington before going undrafted in the 1978 NFL Draft. However, he quickly turned his status as a fledgling professional into a North American football icon. 

That same year, Moon joined the Canadian Football League – better known as the CFL. As the quarterback for the Edmonton Eskimoes, Moon helped lead the Eskimoes to five consecutive Grey Cup wins from 1978 to 1982.

The Grey Cup is the CFL equivalent of the Super Bowl in the NFL.

He was named Grey Cup MVP in both 1980 and 1982, and after spending one final season with the Eskimoes in 1983 – a season in which he was named CFL Most Outstanding Player – Moon took his talents to the NFL, signing with the Houston Oilers.

Moon's initial years in Houston were rocky. Over his first three NFL seasons, he threw more interceptions than touchdowns in each, recording 40 TDs to 59 INTs from 1984-1986. 

However, he turned it around in 1987, leading the Oilers to the playoffs for the first time since his arrival in Houston. 

And from that point forward, Moon's NFL career took flight. 

Moon made the Pro Bowl every year from 1988 to 1995, and then once more in 1997. He was named First Team All-Pro and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1990, after leading the league in both passing yards (4,689) and passing TDs (33). 

Moon played 17 seasons in the NFL – 10 with the Oilers, three with Minnesota, two with Seattle and two with Kansas City – and made seven playoff appearances.

He is 11th all-time in passing yards (49,325), 11th in pass completions (3,988), 10th in pass attempts (6,823), and 14th in passing touchdowns (291).

Moon was so impactful as a player – and as a black quarterback – that Michael Vick ranked him 6th among his Top 7 quarterbacks of all-time.

Due to his success in both the CFL and NFL, Moon is the only professional football player in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame. 

Watch Moon speak about his legendary career below:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

A New Age Of Interaction

A New Age Of Interaction
Athletes like Brett Favre are embracing the concept of connecting with fans through the Cameo app, writes Martin Rogers.
3 hours ago
National Football League

Washington Reveals New Helmets

Washington Reveals New Helmets
The Washington Football Team unveiled new-look helmets on Wednesday, featuring player numbers in place of its old logo.
3 hours ago
National Football League

How To Bet The AFC West

How To Bet The AFC West
Win totals. Playoff odds. Trends to know. Jason McIntyre is breaking down all 32 teams, one division at a time.
4 hours ago
National Football League

Which QB will shine in 2020?

Which QB will shine in 2020?
Goff. Wentz. Prescott. Which starter from the 2016 NFL Draft class will have the best 2020 campaign?
1 day ago
National Football League

NFL Notes: No Fans For Raiders Games

NFL Notes: No Fans For Raiders Games
The Raiders, Broncos and Saints all made news on Monday. Dive into our NFL Notes for the latest updates.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks