Ohio State at Michigan betting trends: Overs cash, Buckeyes bark as 'dog

One of the oldest rivalries in college football resumes this Saturday when the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines square off in the Big House for the 119th time at noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

In what will be the 13th instance of both teams entering "The Game" ranked in the top five, there could be 60 straight minutes of fireworks in store.

But before we get there, what do the odds have to tell us?

To help you get ready to place your wagers on "The Game," we wanted to offer up all the betting trends you need to know from FOX Sports Research.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the odds, beginning with a look into how each team has performed up to this point before providing a historical outlook.

MICHIGAN

This Wolverines squad has gone 5-5-1 against the spread (ATS) this season, defeating teams by an average of 29.3 points through 13 weeks.

After losing eight straight rivalry games from 2012-19, Michigan is looking to win its third straight against the Buckeyes for the first time since 1995-97.

Much of the Wolverines' dominance can be attributed to J.J. McCarthy's play at quarterback. The junior is ranked third nationally in completion percentage (73.8%) and has a 23-1 career record (95.8%), the best mark by a starting quarterback in at least the last 10 seasons (minimum 20 starts).

That mark ranks above those of noted college winners Trevor Lawrence (34-2; 94.4%), Tua Tagovailoa (22-2, 91.7%) and Trevone Boykin (22-2, 91.7%).

The Over hit in five of 11 games this season under McCarthy's command. Michigan has also covered the spread in five of its last seven games, averaging a closing spread of -21.

OHIO STATE

Ohio State is currently a 4-point underdog in "The Game," the first time it has been an underdog against a Big Ten opponent since 2018. That's 43 straight games against conference foes in which Ohio State was favored, which was the longest active in-conference streak in the nation.

Ryan Day’s bunch, which has been the favorite in every game so far this season, is 7-3-1 ATS, including 5-1-1 in its past seven games. The Buckeyes also performed well against two top-10 opponents in Penn State and Notre Dame.

They have been beating teams by 24.4 PPG this year and outscored their last two opponents 75-6. Their defense is holding opponents to just 9.3 PPG — good for second best in the nation, trailing none other than Michigan (9.0 PPG).

Offensively, Marvin Harrison Jr. has to be mentioned. The third-year wide receiver is one of eight Power 5 receivers with 1,000 yards this season and is five receiving touchdowns shy of tying Cris Carter's school record of 35. Michigan has only allowed 16 receptions of 20-plus yards this season — good for second best in FBS — but Harrison Jr. will undoubtedly be the Wolverine secondary's biggest test.

The Buckeyes have hit the Under in nine out of eleven games.

HISTORICAL LOOK

While Michigan does own an all-time edge at 60-52-6, it had dropped 15 of 16 matchups against the Buckeyes before winning back-to-back meetings in 2021 and 2022.

Odds-wise, Michigan is 21-23 ATS versus Ohio State since 1978 and 4-3 ATS since 2015 (meaning, of course, that the Buckeyes are 23-21 ATS over that same span).

When a favorite versus Ohio State, the Wolverines are 8-12 ATS since 1978.

Regarding the total, this matchup has recently seen numerous high-scoring games.

Since 2000, the Over hit an astounding 17 out of 22 times, including the past nine matchups. In fact, there have been over 50 total points scored in nine consecutive meetings, with four of those games surpassing 70 points.

However, neither team ranks in the top 30 in the FBS in total offense this season, as both are defensive-minded teams.

The total is currently listed at 46 across most sportsbooks.

So what do you think about the 119th edition of this storied rivalry? Will the recent high-scoring history continue? Or do you think one of these powerhouse defenses can slow down the opposition?

Whichever way you lean, stay tuned to FOX Sports for "The Game" and all of your college football news.

