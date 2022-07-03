Odell Beckham Jr. says he played 'half of the season' without ACL

National Football League
2 hours ago

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn't suffer a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. The injury happened way before that.

Beckham Jr. "really played the whole back half of the season without an ACL, and won a Super Bowl!" the wideout tweeted on Saturday.

The post doesn't detail the exact time of the injury, so it's unclear whether he was injured while with the Cleveland Browns, or after he was released and signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham made 17 catches in six games for the Browns before being traded to the Rams, where he had 27 catches for five touchdowns in eight games.

In four playoff games, Beckham caught 21 passes and scored two touchdowns. His knee gave out in the first half of the Super Bowl, in which the Rams went on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent, and the Rams hope to re-sign him. Last season he made $14.5 million with the Browns, and another $4.25 million with the Rams. He's currently projected to sign a two-year, $13.1 million deal, according to Spotrac.com salary calculations.

