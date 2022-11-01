National Football League
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Colts-Patriots, pick
23 mins ago

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) hope to extend their winning ways against the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Colts won the last time the NFL teams played each other – 27- 17 on Dec. 18 – snapping an eight-game winning streak in the series for Bill Belichick's crew.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Patriots game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Colts at Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -5.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Colts +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Colts offensive line is horrendous right now.

According to Pro Football Focus, Indianapolis ranks 28th in pass blocking and 30th in run blocking. That would explain why Jonathan Taylor is only rushing for 4.3 yards per attempt and 77 yards per game. The line isn’t getting any push, which is the real reason why the offense is struggling.

I’m not exactly excited to lay points with Mac Jones, but the Patriots will undoubtedly run the rock with success and be able to make plays down the field via play action. At the end of the day, my favorite part of this game is Bill Belichick scheming against inexperienced quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Lay the points with New England.

PICK: Patriots (-5.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

