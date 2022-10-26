National Football League
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Bears-Cowboys, pick
39 mins ago

The Chicago Bears are heading to the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 8 matchup. 

The Bears are coming off a 33-14 win on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, while the Cowboys celebrated the return of Dak Prescott with a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Bears and Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Bears at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -10 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Bears +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I expect the Bears to be a public darling in this spot.  

That’ll likely be the case after Chicago went into Foxboro and stunned the New England Patriots as an 8.5-point underdog on Monday Night Football. And yet here we are with Dallas laying an even bigger number against Chicago this week. Hmmm. 

The Bears will not be able to move the ball with ease against Dallas, and you already know the Cowboys' defensive coordinator will bring endless pressure against quarterback Justin Fields. Unlike New England, Dallas has the playmakers on D to make Fields pay. 

This feels like a 20-13 final.  

PICK: Under 42.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

