NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Bengals-Buccaneers
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Bengals-Buccaneers

2 hours ago

The Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) in an NFL matchup of teams that sit atop their respective divisions. 

The Buccaneers lead the all-time series 7-5 but the Bengals have won the previous two contests after Cincinnati snapped Tampa Bay's six-game win streak in the series.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bengals-Buccaneers game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Brock Purdy shined vs. Brady's Bucs

Brock Purdy shined vs. Brady's Bucs
All Brock Purdy has to be is baseline competent in order to get the 49ers through the playoffs as far as Nick Wright is concerned.

RELATED: NFL playoff picture

Bengals at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Buccaneers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Bengals are 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games

The Bengals have hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) in 13 of their past 18 games

The Bengals are 10-2 ATS in their past 12 road games

The Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS in their past five games against the Bengals

The Buccaneers are 1-9-1 ATS in their past 11 games

The Buccaneers have hit the Under in the O/U four times in their past five games

