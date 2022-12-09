National Football League NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Browns-Bengals 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns square off against in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

Both of these teams were victorious in Week 13. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans, while the Bengals outpointed the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in a row, in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Browns-Bengals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Joe Burrow remains unbeaten vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Bengals Wk 13 win Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Sunday's matchup.

RELATED: Week 14 lines

Browns at Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -5.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Browns +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Are Joe Burrow's Bengals Chiefs biggest threat to a Super Bowl run? Colin Cowherd explains what makes the Bengals the top AFC threat, including over Kansas City.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

I’m feeling points in this one. Cincinnati’s offense is locked and loaded right now, averaging 31.5 points per game over the last four outings. Ja’Marr Chase grabbed eight balls for 97 yards in his return from injury last weekend and his presence brings balance back to the force, if you will.

I expect the Bengals to light up the scoreboard early, leaving Deshaun Watson plenty of time for some garbage-time touchdowns.

PICK: Over 46.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Top stories from FOX Sports:



Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more