NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Browns-Bengals
The Cleveland Browns square off against in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 14 NFL matchup.
Both of these teams were victorious in Week 13. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans, while the Bengals outpointed the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in a row, in their weekend matchup.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Browns-Bengals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
RELATED: Week 14 lines
Browns at Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Bengals -5.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Browns +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:
I’m feeling points in this one. Cincinnati’s offense is locked and loaded right now, averaging 31.5 points per game over the last four outings. Ja’Marr Chase grabbed eight balls for 97 yards in his return from injury last weekend and his presence brings balance back to the force, if you will.
I expect the Bengals to light up the scoreboard early, leaving Deshaun Watson plenty of time for some garbage-time touchdowns.
PICK: Over 46.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Tom Brady grew up a 49ers fan. Ahead of San Francisco homecoming, a look at his past
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out
- Aaron Judge tested the Yankees’ commitment and won
- What Xander Bogaerts' 11-year contract means for Padres, Red Sox
- Anthony Davis using play to silence critics: ‘I know what I’m capable of'
- College football transfer portal tracker: QB JT Daniels on the move again
- Kylian Mbappe is already one of the World Cup’s all-time greats
- USMNT optimistic about future: 'We can be giants eventually'
- The end of Cristiano Ronaldo as we know him
- Harry Kane gets support from David Beckham ahead of England-France
- World Cup expert picks: Brazil is the unanimous favorite heading into quarterfinals
Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!