NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Commanders-Giants, pick

The Washington Commanders (7-5) play at the New York Giants (7-4) in a key game Sunday in the highly competitive NFC East Division, where every team has a winning record.

The Giants lead the NFL all-time series 150-71-4 (the franchises first met in 1932), but the Commanders have won the past two contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Commanders-Giants game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Commanders at Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Commanders -1.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Giants +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Taylor Heinicke is now 5-1 as a starter and 9-1 ATS (against the spread) in his last 10 starts.

Washington is surging, playing a completely different style of football than they did under Carson Wentz. The Commanders' strategy is simple: We’re going to control the ball — they lead the NFL in time of possession since Heinicke took over — and do that on the ground behind rookie Brian Robinson.

The Giants started 6-1 but have lost three of four, with the lone victory coming against the worst team in the league, Houston. The next three weeks will determine New York’s season: Against Washington, vs. Philadelphia and at Washington.

The total has come down because the Giants are inept offensively and can only win on the ground with Saquon Barkley. You’re not getting the best number, but this might be the first to 17 – likely Washington – wins. Look for a snooze fest, take the Under.

PICK: Under 40.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

