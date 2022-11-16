National Football League
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bears-Falcons, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bears-Falcons, pick

44 mins ago

The Chicago Bears square off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 11 NFL matchup. 

The Bears are coming off a tough 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions, while the Falcons are reeling from a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bears-Falcons game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 11 lines, odds

Bears at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Bears +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Justin Fields on pace for breaking single season QB rush record

Justin Fields on pace for breaking single season QB rush record
Colin Cowherd applauds the Bears for 'getting it right' at QB and other areas.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Bears don’t play enough defense to be favored, as we found out Sunday, blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead at home in losing to the Lions. 

But is Atlanta worthy of being favored, even off the mini-bye week, having lost in Carolina last Thursday? 

The smart move here is to bet the over, and wait for the points to flow in. The Bears have scored 29+ points in three straight games … and lost them all. 

The Bears have rushed for 225 yards or more in five straight games, and that streak will continue here. Carolina’s run defense was at one point Top 10 in the league, but in the last two games got run over by Joe Mixon (five TDs) and Carolina (232 yards). 

PICK: Over 49.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Seahawks GM John Schneider breaks down keys to team's resurgence
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider breaks down keys to team's resurgence

24 mins ago
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Jets-Patriots, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Jets-Patriots, pick

58 mins ago
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick

1 hour ago
The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
National Football League

The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

1 hour ago
Cooper Kupp injury analysis; NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams
National Football League

Cooper Kupp injury analysis; NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes