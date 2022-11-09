National Football League
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Jaguars-Chiefs, pick
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Jaguars-Chiefs, pick

The Kansas City Chiefs put a five-game winning streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the line when the AFC squads meet Sunday.

The Chiefs have owned the Jaguars since 2010 but lead the all-time series only 7-6 as Jacksonville won six of the first eight games since joining the NFL in 1995. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jaguars-Chiefs game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs needed overtime to defeat the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

Jaguars at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Jaguars +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I’m not sure what I’m missing here. Legendary Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White has Kansas City 11 points better than Jacksonville on a neutral field and obviously, this game is at Arrowhead. So if Kenny’s numbers are right, the Chiefs should be at least -13.

Hmm.

One concern is that the Chiefs haven’t exactly blown the doors off many teams this season, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible. Second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t be able to hear himself think inside that raucous stadium and if Jacksonville falls behind early, it could get ugly.

Lay this number before it gets to 10.

PICK: Chiefs (-9.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9.5 points

