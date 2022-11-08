National Football League NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Chargers-49ers, pick 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) put their five-game winning streak over the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) on the line when the NFL teams meet on Sunday Night Football in the Bay Area.

The Chargers are unbeaten against the 49ers since 2002, but San Francisco won six in a row over the Charger from 1988-2000. The Chargers lead the all-time series 8-7.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chargers-49ers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma react to the Chargers' victory over the Falcons

Chargers at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Chargers +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

On the surface, if you are getting a touchdown with a great QB like Justin Herbert, you have to take it. But tread cautiously.

Amazingly, the Chargers have trailed by 10 points or more at the end of the first quarter in four straight games. That’s a coach who struggles in preparation and needs his QB always to bail him out. That’s a tall order against an increasingly healthy 49ers team coming off the bye.

Also, Herbert may once again be down his top two receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Austin Ekeler can get them the win against Atlanta, but good luck finding room to operate against this 49ers team.

PICK: 49ers (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points



