National Football League
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Chargers-49ers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Chargers-49ers, pick

41 mins ago

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) put their five-game winning streak over the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) on the line when the NFL teams meet on Sunday Night Football in the Bay Area.

The Chargers are unbeaten against the 49ers since 2002, but San Francisco won six in a row over the Charger from 1988-2000. The Chargers lead the all-time series 8-7.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chargers-49ers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma react to the Chargers' victory over the Falcons

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma react to the Chargers' victory over the Falcons
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma praise Justin Hebert and Khalil Mack of the Chargers.

RELATED: Bucky Brooks' top 10 teams

Chargers at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Chargers +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

On the surface, if you are getting a touchdown with a great QB like Justin Herbert, you have to take it. But tread cautiously. 

Amazingly, the Chargers have trailed by 10 points or more at the end of the first quarter in four straight games. That’s a coach who struggles in preparation and needs his QB always to bail him out. That’s a tall order against an increasingly healthy 49ers team coming off the bye. 

Also, Herbert may once again be down his top two receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Austin Ekeler can get them the win against Atlanta, but good luck finding room to operate against this 49ers team. 

PICK: 49ers (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Vikings-Bills, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Vikings-Bills, pick

6 mins ago
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Commanders-Eagles, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Commanders-Eagles, pick

9 mins ago
Are Minnesota Vikings legitimate Super Bowl contenders?
National Football League

Are Minnesota Vikings legitimate Super Bowl contenders?

45 mins ago
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team

1 hour ago
Jets fan's lucky coin predicted winner of team's first 9 games
National Football League

Jets fan's lucky coin predicted winner of team's first 9 games

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes