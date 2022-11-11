National Football League
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Broncos-Titans, pick
The Denver Broncos head to Nashville to face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. 

The Broncos are well-rested after a bye week, while the Titans lost a close one to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.  

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Broncos and Titans — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet):

Who won the Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson divorce?

Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll did not have a pretty separation.

Broncos at Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Titans -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Broncos +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Under is the only play in this game, and that's with or without Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. This matchup features two defenses that are excellent against two offenses that struggle to move the ball.

The Titans and the Broncos both rank in the bottom third of the league in scoring offenses. Tennessee ranks 24th in that category, and the stinky Broncos rank 30th, averaging 15.1 points per game.

Take the Under and run.

PICK: Under 39.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

