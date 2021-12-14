National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Washington Football Team-Eagles, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In a game between 6-7 teams, the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles will be playing Sunday for sole possession of second place in the NFC East Division and to remain in the playoff hunt.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the WFT and Eagles — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Washington Football Team @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -4.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Eagles -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); WFT +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

WFT has hit the under in the over/under seven times in its past eight games.

WFT is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its past five games.

WFT is 1-4 ATS in its past five games against NFC East opponents.

The Eagles are 6-2 ATS in their past eight games against WFT.

The Eagles are 6-3 ATS in their past nine games.

The Eagles are 7-6 in the over/under this season.

Picks via FOX Sports betting analysts Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports' Cowherd: "The sharps are already big on Philadelphia. Of all the games on the board, this was the game that jumped out to me the most. Philadelphia was the side when it opened at Eagles -2.5. It's been bet up to 4, and I think it may get up to 5 then 6. So 4 may be the best number you get on Philadelphia now."

FOX Sports betting analyst McIntyre: "Whether it's Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew at quarterback, it doesn't matter to me. This is a play against Washington here. I think there is still some value on Eagles -4."

PICK: Eagles (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

Other Things To Know

WFT leads the all-time series 88-79-5, having won the past two contests. That ended the Eagles' six-game win streak against the WFT.

WFT could be missing a key member on defense as defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who tested positive for COVID-19. Allen leads WFT in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (9).

Defensive end Montez Sweat, second on the team in sacks with 4, was already on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WFT quarterback Taylor Heinicke suffered a knee injury last week against the Dallas Cowboys but is expected to start against the Eagles.

Heinicke is 278-for-418 passing (66.5 percent) for 2,931 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

"Now that Taylor Heinicke is hurt, you are going to have a lack of clarity on what exactly are the WFT offensively," Cowherd said. "The one thing Philadelphia has done well, their coach deserves credit, is they have an absolute identity. They run the football. While they are limited at throwing the football, the Eagles know what they are."

The Eagles have their own COVID-19 issues as receiver Quez Watkins and running back Jason Huntley were played on the reserve list Monday.

Hurts is expected to return to the starting lineup after missing the previous game with an ankle injury (the Eagles had a bye last week). Hurts is 211-for-351 passing (60.1 percent) for 2,435 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing, averaging 160.0 yards per contest. Hurts leads the Eagles in rushing with 695 yards and eight touchdowns on 122 carries (5.7 yards per attempt).

Minshew filled in for Hurts and was 20-for-25 passing (80 percent) for 242 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 33-18 win over the New York Jets on Dec. 5.

