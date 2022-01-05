National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Packers-Lions, point spread, more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur hasn't revealed his intentions for how much playing time the starters will get when the Packers (13-3) play at the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) in a NFC North Division contest Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Packers and Lions — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -4 (Packers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Packers are 12-4 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Lions are 10-6 ATS this season.

The Packers have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 16 games this season. The Lions have hit the over in the over/under six times in 16 games this season.

The Packers are 5-3 ATS and 5-3 straight up (SU) on the road this season. The Lions are 5-2 ATS and 2-5 SU at home this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I would take Detroit in this one. Detroit is at home, they are still building a culture and the game matters to Jared Goff with maybe some bonuses tied to his deal.

"Also, this is a team that hasn't beaten Green Bay a lot over the past decade, but they've been in close, competitive games this season (six losses were by eight points or fewer). I like the Lions here to keep it close because we've seen them keep it close multiple times against good teams this season. Detroit is a proud football team, it's the easy side."

PICK: Lions (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

LaFleur said his starters will play against the Lions but hasn't said how much they'll play as the Packers have clinched the top seed in the NFC.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the favorite (-400 at FOX Bet) to repeat as the NFL MVP and win the award for the fourth time. Rodgers has hinted that he will play against the Lions, but how much he plays is unknown as Rodgers has been playing with a broken left pinkie toe.

"The plan is to play," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "I feel there's something to momentum (five wins in a row) and we want to keep that."

Rodgers is 352-for-513 passing (68.6%) for 3,977, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating of 111.1 is the best in the league.

Rodgers' favorite target is Davante Adams, who has 117 catches for 1,498 yards (12.8 yards per catch) with 11 touchdowns. Adams ranks second in the NFL in catches, third in receiving yards and fifth in TD receptions.

The game will feature two former Cal Bears quarterbacks in Rodgers (the 24th pick in 2005) and Detroit's Goff (the top pick in 2016 by the Los Angeles Rams).

Goff missed the past two games because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had a left knee injury. Goff said Tuesday he tested the knee and hopes to play Sunday.

If Goff can't play, former Packer Tim Boyle (2018-20) will make his fourth start of the season.

In 13 games, Goff is 311-for-464 passing (67%) for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In four games, Boyle is 61-for-84 passing (64.9%) for 526 yards, three TDs and six interceptions.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is having a breakout season for the Lions. St. Brown has at least eight receptions in five straight games, with a touchdown catch in four of them after not catching a TD pass in his first 10 games of the season.

St. Brown leads the Lions with 82 catches for 803 yards (9.8 per catch) and the four TDs.

The Packers lead the all-time series 105-72-7, having won the previous five contests.

