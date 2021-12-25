National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Colts-Cardinals, point spread, more 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Christmas night game between the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) feature two teams that like to run the ball.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Saturday night's matchup between the Colts and Cardinals — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFLN)

Point spread: Cardinals -3 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Colts +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Colts are 9-5 against the spread (ATS) this season (5-3 as underdog, 4-2 as favorite). The Cardinals are 9-5 ATS this season (4-5 as favorite, 5-0 as underdog).

The Colts have hit the over in the over/under eight times in 14 games this season. The Cardinals are 7-7 in the over/under this season.

The Colts are 2-1 ATS and 1-2 straight up (SU) in Saturday games since 2015, with the under hitting twice in those three games. The Cardinals are 1-1 ATS and 1-1 SU in Saturday games since 2015, with the O/U splitting at 1-1.

FOX Sports' Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Colts have the best running back in the NFL, and this is the perfect matchup. They face a rushing defense that ranks 27th in opponent rushing yards per attempt and are graded as the 25th best unit at stopping the run according to Pro Football Focus. The Colts have an outstanding rushing attack that's ranked fourth in adjusted line yards. Their offensive line leans on teams and eventually wears out their opponent. Look for more of the same this weekend.

"Since the Cardinals' 8-0 start, their offense has been sputtering. Arizona started the season third in offensive expected points added. But since Week 10, the Cardinals are 20th in that same metric. This isn't surprising because Kliff Kingsbury's offenses (and teams) always struggle during the second half of the season. In his first three seasons, Kingsbury is 15-5-1 through the first seven weeks. After Week 7, though, he is 8-17.

"The Colts are playing better, need the win and are playing a Cardinals team that gets worse throughout the season. Give me Indy."

PICK: Colts (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The Colts and Cardinals have each scored 21 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for first in the NFL along with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor is having a breakout season, leading the NFL in rushing by a wide margin (270 carries for 1,518 yards, 424 yards ahead of second place), Taylor was one of seven Colts named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Taylor has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive games, tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history.

Taylor has an NFL-best 19 touchdowns this season and leads the league in yards from scrimmage (1,854).

The Colts are 8-0 this season when Taylor rushes for 100 or more yards, 0-6 when he is held below 100 rushing yards.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is 271-for-432 passing (62.7 percent) for 3,005 yards. 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Cardinals would clinch their first playoff spot since 2015 with a win over the Colts.

But Arizona running back James Conner did not practice Wednesday because of a heel injury.

Conner has scored 14 rushing TDs this season, second in the NFL behind Taylor. Conner has 187 carries for 700 yards (3.7 per carry) and two receiving touchdowns.

Dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray is 252-for-361 passing (69.8 percent) for 3,039 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Murray has run for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series 9-8. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2017.

