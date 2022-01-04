National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Bears-Vikings, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chicago Bears (6-10) will play at the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) on Sunday as the NFC North Division rivals both face an uncertain offseason after failing to make the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Bears and Vikings — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Bears +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Bears are 6-10 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Vikings are 8-8 ATS this season.

The Bears are 6-10 on the over/under this season. The Vikings are 10-6 on the O/U this season, tied for best in the NFL with the New York Jets.

The Bears are 3-5 ATS, and 3-5 straight up (SU) on the road this season. The Vikings are 3-4 ATS and 4-3 SU this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I would take Minnesota here because I think Mike Zimmer could be coaching for his job whereas with Matt Nagy, the decision has already been made.

"And say what you want about Kirk Cousins, but if I put the numbers up, he's a capable quarterback. So I get the Vikings at home, a coach who wants to win here and I only swallow (2.5 points). This is one of my favorite bets of the week."

PICK: Vikings (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Other Things To Know

Both coaches are feeling the heat after failing to make the postseason.

There were reports Chicago would fire Matt Nagy during the season that turned out to be erroneous. New reports say he will be fired after this week's game. Nagy is 34–32 (.515 winning percentage) since being hired in 2018.

Reports in September said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's job was in danger if Minnesota failed to make the postseason. Zimmer is 73–59–1 (.553 winning percentage) since being hired by the Vikings in 2014, guiding Minnesota to the 2017 NFC Championship Game.

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields missed the previous two games with an ankle injury, but Nagy said he will start if healthy.

If so, it would be the fifth time in eight games the Bears start a different quarterback from the previous game.

In 12 games, Fields is 159-for-270 passing (58.9%) for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's been sacked 36 times. Fields has 72 rushes for 420 yards (5.8 per attempt) with two touchdowns and four fumbles.

Bears linebacker Robert Quinn leads the NFL in sacks with 18.

Vikings quarterback Cousins, who is not vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and missed last week's game. He is expected to play if he passes protocols this week.

Cousins is 358-for-539 passing (66.4%) for 3,971 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Running back Dalvin Cook, who is unvaccinated, returned against the Packers after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cook is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,080 on 235 carries (4.6 yards per attempt) with six touchdowns.

Receiver Justin Jefferson is second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,509) on 103 catches (14.6 per reception) with nine touchdowns.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 62-57-2.

