National Football League No Match For Mahomes' Magic 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On the primetime stage of Monday Night Football, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes continued to prove he is simply in a league of his own.

His Baltimore counterpart, on the other hand, struggled like he'd never struggled before in the Chiefs' decisive 34-20 win.

Here are three takeaways from this highly anticipated Monday Night game.

1. Patrick Mahomes is even more absurd than you think

It was just another day at the office for Mahomes, as he added yet another another achievement to his resume on Monday night, becoming the fastest player ever to reach 10,000 career passing yards.

It took him a mere 34 games, two games faster than Hall of Famer QB Kurt Warner, the previous record-holder.

He wasted no time, hitting the mark in the first quarter, and finished his record-setting drive in the only way fans would expect, with a shovel pass to RB Anthony Sherman for the score and a 13-3 lead.

Then, he kept scoring, and didn't stop.

Mahomes connected with 4 different receivers for 4 TDs, marking the Chiefs' 13th game with 4 or more different players grabbing a TD since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, breaking a tie with the Saints for most in the league.

2. Cracking open the door ... then slamming it shut

There was a brief moment of hope early in the second half for the Ravens.

On the first drive after halftime, Kansas City RB Frank Clark fumbled the pigskin and Baltimore responded with a field goal.

Then, the Chiefs turned it over on downs with a failed attempt at 4th-and-1, and Jackson drove Baltimore for 49 yards and a score, closing the gap to just 7 points.

But the defending Super Bowl champs put the game out of reach for good with a touchdown to offensive tackle Eric Fisher.

There's nothing like a big man touchdown, especially when it seals a win.

3. Lamar hits a career low

Lamar Jackson has had better nights – almost all of them, in fact.

He posted his tpta; lowest passing yards in a game (97 yards) in a start in his career on Monday night; his previous low was 105 yards in Week 13 of 2019 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson finished the evening averaging 2.3 yards per attempt – meanwhile, Mahomes has never averaged less than 6.0 in a game in his career.

Jackson is 21-1 against everyone other team in the league, but now 0-3 against the Chiefs.

In 2020, the Ravens had outscored opponents 71-22. On Monday, they felt the hurt of a double-digit blowout. So in Week 4, Baltimore will look to bounce back on the road against Washington, while the Chiefs roll back home to host the Patriots.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.