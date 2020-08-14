National Football League
No Fans for Texans Opener
National Football League

No Fans for Texans Opener

1 hour ago

The Houston Texans announced Friday that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be in attendance at NRG Stadium for the team's season opener on Sept. 20.

The matchup is one of the most anticipated of the 2020 season, with the Baltimore Ravens and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson set to travel to Houston.

Texans owner Jamey Rootes addressed the announcement with a statement, calling it a "difficult decision."

Rootes, however, did not committ to not having fans in attendance for the entire season. Read the statement:

Whether fans can attend other home games later in the season will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Houston area, which is currently at the highest threat level (RED). The Texans will continue to monitor a variety of metrics and other factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials with the safety and wellbeing of our fans, players, coaches, staff, other personnel and the Houston community as our highest priority.

Houston averaged 71,793 fans at NRG Stadium last season, 9th most in the NFL.

After opening the season at Kansas City before hosting Baltimore, the Texans will travel to Pittsburgh in Week 3 before hosting Minnesota and Jacksonville in Weeks 4 and 5.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

How To Bet The AFC North

How To Bet The AFC North
Win totals. Playoff odds. Trends to know. Jason McIntyre is breaking down all 32 teams, one division at a time.
6 hours ago
National Football League

Cornerback Sneak?

Cornerback Sneak?
The Seahawks reportedly have waived Kemah Siverand after the rookie allegedly tried to sneak a woman into the team hotel.
1 day ago
National Football League

Kelce Signs Extension With Chiefs

Kelce Signs Extension With Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs signed superstar tight end Travis Kelce to a 4-year extension on Thursday.
1 day ago
National Football League

George Kittle Gets Huge Payday

George Kittle Gets Huge Payday
The 49ers star tight end has agreed to a massive five-year extension, per multiple reports.
1 day ago
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's AFC Predictions

Colin Cowherd's AFC Predictions
Cowherd goes division-by-division to pick each AFC team's record, including one undefeated squad.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks