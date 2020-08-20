National Football League No Deal for Dez 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Dez Bryant worked out with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, but a signing is not imminent, according to sources.

In April, Bryant reached out to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, lobbying for a workout, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Bryant was named First Team All-Pro in 2014 and was a Pro Bowler in 2013, 2014 and 2016, but he hasn't played a snap since the 2017 season, after the Dallas Cowboys cut Bryant in April of 2018.

After his release from Dallas, the Ravens offered Bryant a multiyear contract in August of 2018, but Bryant decided to sign a 1-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November of that year.

However, he tore his Achilles in his first week of practice with the Saints.

Bryant spent the entire 2019 season rehabilitating, with plans to return to the gridiron in 2020.

During this offseason, he worked out in the Dallas area, alongside Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Bryant, 31, played his first eight NFL seasons in Dallas, averaging 932.4 yards and 9.1 touchdowns per season.

From 2012-14, Bryant posted three consecutive seasons with at least 1,200 yards and 12 TDs, and in 2014, he was the NFL's receiving TD leader with 16.

During Bryant's final season with the Cowboys, he recorded 838 yards and 6 TDs on 69 receptions.

Bryant isn't the first veteran wide receiver that the Ravens have expressed interest in during this offseason. According to reports, the team was also looking at auditioning Antonio Brown, the cousin of current Baltimore wide receiver Marquise Brown.

The Ravens did not have a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019. Tight end Mark Andrews led the team in receiving yards (852) and Brown led the receiving core in yards (584).

Baltimore had its first padded training camp practice on Monday and the Ravens are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 13 at home against the Cleveland Browns.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.