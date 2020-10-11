National Football League NFL's Top Plays of Week 5 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another jam-packed NFL Sunday slate took an incredible turn in Washington, while the Raiders ended the Chiefs' 13-game winning streak.

Check out the top moments from across the league from Week 5, starting off with an early morning window featuring the Battle of Pennsylvania and much more.

Alex Smith makes his triumphant return

For the first time since suffering an absolutely devastating leg injury in November of 2018, Alex Smith was active for the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

And when Kyle Allen went out with an arm injury, Smith checked in for his first game action in nearly two years in an incredible moment, with his family in attendance.

Smith completed his first pass ...

... to the thrill of his family and NFL fans everyone.

While Washington fell to the Rams 30-10, there's zero question Smith came away with a W.

Raiders take down the undefeated

The Kansas City Chiefs were 10.5-point favorites right before kickoff against the Raiders, but Las Vegas dominated the second half, claiming the 40-32 victory thanks to Josh Jacobs.

An interception of Patrick Mahomes all but sealed the deal for the silver and grey in a game the Raiders entered as +370 underdogs ...

... despite magic man Mahomes pulling out all his tricks, including a rushing score and tossing two half-billion-dollar-worthy touchdowns.

Including a clutch 2-point conversion with the game in the balance.

But, it was not enough, as Mahomes completed just 51.2 percent of his throws in the Chiefs' first loss since Week 10 of the 2019 season.

OH NOOOOOOOOOOOO

Jared Goff probably wants this attempted spike back. But hey, at least he scored a touchdown!

All about that 'stache

Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only AFC QB out there making defenses miss and finding receivers when you'd least expect it, as Gardner Minshew kept the Jaguars close late against the Texans.

Tipped pass for the pick-6

New York Giants linebacker Kyler Fackrell intercepted America's quarterback Dak Prescott for a return right into the endzone.

Cowboys fans, how are you doing?

Behind the back passes aren't reserved for basketball

Jarvis, are you joking?

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry might have just won the catch of the day with this one.

DeAndre Hopkins is unfair

Just throw it up, and the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver will come down with it – even amid double coverage and falling down in the end zone.

Birthday Boy with the big hit

The Steelers' J.J. Watt turned 26 today and can celebrate early after delivering a huge blow to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Chasing down history

Chase Claypool became the first Steelers rookie with a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game since 1972 ... then added a third TD for good measure.

You know what's better than three touchdowns, though? How about a fourth!

The celebration gone wrong

Arizona Cardinals 5-foot-10 quarterback Kyler Murray tried to chest bump one of his offensive lineman and it didn't quite go as planned.

Mark Andrews: The Acrobat

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was flipped by the defender, and shook it off like a champ.

Seriously though, at the end of the drive he connected with quarterback Lamar Jackson for his fifth touchdown of the season.

The staple one-handed snag

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with receiver Robby Anderson, who brought it down for the always-impressive, one-handed catch.

Make sure to check back throughout the day for live updates!

