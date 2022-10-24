National Football League
NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears lead Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched
44 mins ago

Week 7 of the NFL season comes to a close with the New England Patriots battling the Chicago Bears in Foxborough on Monday Night Football.

Entering the matchup, Chicago is 2-4, good for third in the NFC North, while New England is in last place in the AFC East at 3-3.

Here are the top plays from Monday's matchup.

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Setting the stage

A victory Monday night would be the 325th of Bill Belichick's career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. 

Hall of Famer Don Shula is the only coach with more wins (347).

Bears' hot start

The Bears were set up for success in the red zone after a strong run from running back David Montgomery

Then, QB Justin Fields capped Chicago's seven-play, 56-yard drive with a short touchdown run to make it a 10-point game at the end of the first quarter.

Back-to-back scores

The Patriots took the lead with back-to-back scores in the second quarter. First, the Pats benched Jones. Backup QB Bailey Zappe checked into the game and tossed a 30-yard touchdown to Jakobi Meyers to close the gap to 10-7.

Razzle dazzle

Then, after a costly Bears interception, the Patriots took the lead shortly after, courtesy of a monster pickup from DeVante Parker and Rhamondre Stevenson's fancy footwork. Just like that, it was 14-10.

No quit

The Patriots' lead was short-lived, however, as Fields redeemed himself and connected with Khalil Herbert for a 25-yard touchdown pass to put Chicago up 17-14 just ahead of the break.

Déjà vu

Chicago got it right back when Zappe fumbled the ball on the following drive, which the Bears turned into three points as the clock expired before halftime.

Stay tuned for updates.

