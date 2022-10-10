National Football League
NFL Week 5: Chiefs rally from 17 down to edge Raiders on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. 

There was no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 71-54-2.

Here are the top plays from Monday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Las Vegas Raiders 29

4th and … 6!

The Raiders struck first courtesy of the reignited Carr-Davante Adams duo. Coach Josh McDaniels went for it on a 4th-and-1 snap at Las Vegas' 42, and Carr found Adams wide open down the middle field for a mammoth 58-yard TD.

Expect the unexpected

A few plays, and 48 yards of pass interference calls later, and the Raiders were back in the end zone on this Josh Jacobs run. The grunt work done by his offensive line on the play was magnificent.

Ol' reliable

No tight end has racked up more yards through the air than Travis Kelce in the past three seasons, and Mahomes hooked up with his favorite target for the Chiefs' first TD of the day. It capped a much-needed 11-play, 75-yard drive, bringing K.C. within 10.

Questionable call?

Boos rained from the stands after Chiefs DT Chris Jones was whistled for a roughing-the-passer penalty following a would-be strip sack. The takeaway would've given K.C. the ball at midfield with just over a minute to play, but the drive resulted in a 50-yard FG from Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson instead. 

Familiar sight

Mahomes. Kelce. It's like clockwork. K.C. climbed within three on its first drive of the third quarter when Kelce hauled in his second TD pass of the night.

Triple entendre

The Chiefs' third TD meant three things. 1: They took a 24-20 lead. 2. Momentum was squarely on their side. 3. Kelce scored his third TD of the outing, and he did so while tallying just 24 receiving yards up to that point. Talk about a red-zone threat.

Make it make sense

After a defensive holding call on a Chiefs' missed FG resulted in a new set of downs for Mahomes and his offense, he honed in on – you guessed it – No. 87 for his fourth TD reception.

Playmaker 

The Raiders have a dynamic pass-catching threat of their own, and after a dandy double-move, Adams found himself open behind the defense for a potentially game-tying TD reception. Las Vegas decided to go for two and came up short, trailing 30-29 with four minutes to play.

Kansas City's defense held on a fourth-and-1 at midfield when Hunter Renfrow and Adams collided and fell down, resulting in a turnover on downs. The win for K.C. moved Mahomes to 8-1 against the Raiders, and marked his largest regular-season comeback (17 points). 

