National Football League
NFL Week 4: Bengals host Dolphins on Thursday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 4: Bengals host Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

22 mins ago

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The undefeated Dolphins — fresh off wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills — are looking to keep their momentum going against a 1-2 Bengals squad that picked up its first win of the season last week against the New York Jets after getting off to an 0-2 start.

With a win, the Dolphins would be 4-0 for the first time since 1995.  

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Stay tuned for updates.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs offer different advice for Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens

Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs offer different advice for Lamar Jackson

37 mins ago
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
Houston Texans

Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Seahawks-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Seahawks-Lions

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

2 hours ago
Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?
Denver Broncos

Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes