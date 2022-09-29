National Football League NFL Week 4: Bengals host Dolphins on Thursday Night Football 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The undefeated Dolphins — fresh off wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills — are looking to keep their momentum going against a 1-2 Bengals squad that picked up its first win of the season last week against the New York Jets after getting off to an 0-2 start.

With a win, the Dolphins would be 4-0 for the first time since 1995.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Stay tuned for updates.

