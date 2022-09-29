Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hard hit

National Football League
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati after taking a hard hit from Josh Tupou in the second quarter. 

After the hit, Tagovailoa laid stiff on the field before being stretchered off. 

Shortly after he left the stadium, the Dolphins gave a positive update on his status.

Thursday's injury came just days after Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The team said he passed concussion protocol and deemed it a back injury. He returned to the game and led Miami to a 21-19 victory.

Before the injury against Cincy, Tagovailoa was 8-for-14 passing for 110 yards and an interception. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

