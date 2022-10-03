National Football League
NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF
1 hour ago

Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9.

San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.

The Niners improved to 2-2 while the Rams fell to 2-2.

Here are the top plays from Monday's action.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Opening FG for Rams

Los Angeles took the ball into the red zone on the game's opening possession with Matthew Stafford 7-for-7, but a Samson Ebukam sack stymied their offense. Kicker Matt Gay connected on a 39-yard field goal, putting the Rams up 3-0.

San Francisco finds the end zone

Jimmy Garoppolo was in a rhythm, completing three 10-plus-yard passes on the 49ers' opening drive. Then the quarterback pitched it to running back Jeff Wilson, who ran through the Rams defense for a 32-yard touchdown. The 49ers led 7-3.

Deebo Samuel humiliates Rams

After Gay hit his second field goal of the game for the Rams, the 49ers answered. Garoppolo found Samuel for a would-be first-down pickup, but the versatile wideout evaded a series of tackles for a 57-yard score. San Francisco led 14-6 at halftime.

Another Rams FG

Gay hit his third field goal of the game with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter. Cooper Kupp hauled in four receptions on the drive. Los Angeles trailed 14-9.

Starting the drive with a bang

Garoppolo hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who took off for a 35-yard pickup on the first play of the possession. Robbie Gould hit a 25-yard field goal to cap off the drive.

49ers keeping Rams around

A 49ers drive that included multiple dust-ups concluded with Gould missing a 42-yard field goal. San Francisco led 17-9 with 8:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Pick Six!

Talanoa Hufanga picked off Stafford and ran it back 52 yards for a touchdown, putting San Francisco up two scores.

Another LA turnover

Ebukam got to Stafford for a second time, strip-sacking the quarterback. Kerry Hyder recovered the ball for San Francisco, which went on to win 24-9.

