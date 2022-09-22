National Football League NFL Week 3: Browns defeat Steelers on Thursday Night Football 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Turnpike Rivalry was renewed Thursday, as the Cleveland Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at home in a heated, back-and-forth battle.

Both teams entered the matchup 1-1, but it was Cleveland that came out on top to take over first place in the AFC North (Baltimore will have a chance to tie that mark Sunday).

The Browns were able to bounce back after a crushing loss to the New York Jets last week, in which they blew a 13-point lead in the final 1:55 and lost 31-30. On the other side, the Steelers are now 0-6 in the six games superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt has missed in his career. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year suffered a torn pec muscle in Week 1 and will reportedly be out of action until around Week 8.

Despite the loss, Pittsburgh still has the edge in this rivalry, now leading all-time series 79-62-1.

These are the top plays from the ever-important early-season strife.

Cleveland Browns 29, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Sack!

The Browns' offense got off to a slow start, while the Steelers' defense was clicking on all cylinders early.

First TD of Week 3

Cleveland was able to capitalize after a missed field goal by Pittsburgh. Browns QB Jacoby Brissett found Amari Cooper for an 11-yard touchdown pass, good for a first-quarter lead.

Catch of the season?

On the Steelers' following drive, rookie George Pickens proved why the hype surrounding him is real.

Knotted up

Another young Steelers star, Najee Harris, evened the score at seven early in the second quarter after forcing his way into the end zone.

Laser!

The Browns regained the lead,13-7, thanks to an all-out effort from tight end David Njoku.

Don't blink, or you might miss Brissett's pass.

Back and forth

Pittsburgh took a one-point lead, 14-13, headed into halftime when Mitch Trubisky punched it in for the score.

Getting up!

Pittsburgh got off to a strong start in the second half. Harris showed off some fancy footwork to move the Steelers downfield.

Pulling away

The Browns took a two-point lead in the fourth quarter with a field goal. Then, they extended their lead, 23-14, midway through the frame, courtesy of Nick Chubb.

For good measure

The Steelers added a field goal late in the game to close the gap to 23-17, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback. Cleveland went on to score on the final play of the game on a fumble recovery from Browns cornerback Denzel Ward after a failed lateral play from the Steelers.

