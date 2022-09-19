National Football League
NFL Week 2: Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles top plays from MNF
National Football League

NFL Week 2: Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles top plays from MNF

7 mins ago

The 2022-23 NFL season continues Monday with a double dose of action, as the Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles playing host to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the top plays from Monday night's action.

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry powers through

The Titans running back delivered on fourth-and-1, not only to get the first down but also to reach the end zone to tie the game 7-7. 

Fullback touchdown!

The Titans couldn't bring down Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam, who took Josh Allen's screen pass into the end zone for the opening score.

COMING UP:

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (8:30 p.m. ET)

Tue 12:30 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
