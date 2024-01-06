National Football League
NFL Week 18 Blazin' 5: Will Bears upset Packers, Bills clinch the AFC East?
National Football League

NFL Week 18 Blazin' 5: Will Bears upset Packers, Bills clinch the AFC East?

Published Jan. 6, 2024 12:06 p.m. ET

NFL Week 18 is upon us, and we're diving into Colin Cowherd's favorite picks from the final weekend of the regular season. 

Let's get to it.

FalconsSaints (-3)
1 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Falcons +3, (Falcons win 24-23)

Colin's thoughts: "[Atlanta's] defense has been sneaky good this year. The last two weeks they lead the league in sacks… They're 4-1 when they rush for 150 plus rushing yards, [and] the Saints can't defend the run." 

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
New Orleans Saints
NO

Seahawks (-3) @ Cardinals
4:25 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Colin's pick, score prediction: Cardinals +3 (Cardinals win 27-24) 

Colin's thoughts: "Seattle's defense has gone into the toilet. Kyler Murray is making his eighth start [while] coming off his best game. [Arizona] is averaging 348 yards when he plays, which makes them the 10th best offense in the league."

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Bears @ Packers (-3)
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bears +3 (Bears win 28-27)

Colin's thoughts: "[Chicago] has won four out of their last five games and their offense the last few weeks has been pretty good. [On the other hand], Green Bay's defense stinks, there's no other way to say it." 

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Green Bay Packers
GB

Eagles (-5.5) @ Giants 
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Giants +5.5 (Giants wins 27-26)

Colin's thoughts: "In his three healthy starts this year, Tyrod Taylor and the Giants are averaging 355 yards a game. [Meanwhile], the Eagles are 1-4 over their last five games. Since Week 8, Philly has had the worst defense in the league."

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
New York Giants
NYG

 Bills (-2.5) @ Dolphins
8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bills -2.5 (Bills win 33-27)

Colin's thoughts: "[Buffalo] is 12-2 against Miami under head coach Sean McDermott, and Josh Allen lights up Miami like nobody else. Every time Miami plays a good, hungry team, they get whacked." 

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

in this topic
