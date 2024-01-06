NFL Week 18 Blazin' 5: Will Bears upset Packers, Bills clinch the AFC East?
NFL Week 18 is upon us, and we're diving into Colin Cowherd's favorite picks from the final weekend of the regular season.
Let's get to it.
Falcons @ Saints (-3)
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Colin's pick, score prediction: Falcons +3, (Falcons win 24-23)
Colin's thoughts: "[Atlanta's] defense has been sneaky good this year. The last two weeks they lead the league in sacks… They're 4-1 when they rush for 150 plus rushing yards, [and] the Saints can't defend the run."
Seahawks (-3) @ Cardinals
4:25 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app
Colin's pick, score prediction: Cardinals +3 (Cardinals win 27-24)
Colin's thoughts: "Seattle's defense has gone into the toilet. Kyler Murray is making his eighth start [while] coming off his best game. [Arizona] is averaging 348 yards when he plays, which makes them the 10th best offense in the league."
Bears @ Packers (-3)
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Colin's pick, score prediction: Bears +3 (Bears win 28-27)
Colin's thoughts: "[Chicago] has won four out of their last five games and their offense the last few weeks has been pretty good. [On the other hand], Green Bay's defense stinks, there's no other way to say it."
Eagles (-5.5) @ Giants
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Colin's pick, score prediction: Giants +5.5 (Giants wins 27-26)
Colin's thoughts: "In his three healthy starts this year, Tyrod Taylor and the Giants are averaging 355 yards a game. [Meanwhile], the Eagles are 1-4 over their last five games. Since Week 8, Philly has had the worst defense in the league."
Bills (-2.5) @ Dolphins
8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Colin's pick, score prediction: Bills -2.5 (Bills win 33-27)
Colin's thoughts: "[Buffalo] is 12-2 against Miami under head coach Sean McDermott, and Josh Allen lights up Miami like nobody else. Every time Miami plays a good, hungry team, they get whacked."
