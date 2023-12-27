National Football League NFL Week 17 Clinching Scenarios: Which teams can book playoff spots this weekend? Published Dec. 27, 2023 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just two weeks remain in the NFL's regular season. A handful of teams already have secured a spot in the postseason, while plenty of playoff berths and seeding remain to be decided.

Here's a look at which AFC and NFC teams can clinch either playoff spots or division titles in Week 17 games.

AFC

ALREADY CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens (12-3) have clinched a playoff berth

Miami Dolphins (11-4) have clinched a playoff berth

HOW BILLS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH:

OR Buffalo Bills win + Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie + Cincinnati Bengals loss or tie

OR Bills win + Steelers loss or tie + Jacksonville Jaguars loss or tie

OR Bills win + Steelers loss or tie + Houston Texans loss or tie + Indianapolis Colts loss or tie

Bills win + Bengals loss or tie + Jaguars loss or tie OR

Bills win + Bengals loss or tie + Texans loss or tie + Colts loss or tie OR

Bills tie + Steelers loss + Bengals loss + Jaguars loss OR

Bills tie + Steelers loss + Bengals loss + Texans loss or tie OR

Bills tie + Steelers loss + Bengals loss + Colts loss or tie OR

Bills tie + Steelers loss + Jaguars loss + Texans loss or tie OR

Bills tie + Steelers loss + Jaguars loss + Colts loss or tie OR

Bills tie + Steelers loss + Texans loss + Colts loss OR

Bills tie + Bengals loss + Jaguars loss + Texans loss or tie OR

Bills tie + Bengals loss + Jaguars loss + Colts loss or tie OR

Bills tie + Bengals loss + Texans loss + Colts loss

HOW BROWNS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH:

OR Cleveland Browns win or tie

Steelers loss or tie OR

Bills loss OR

Jaguars loss or tie OR

Texans loss or tie + Colts loss or tie

DIVISION-CLINCHING SCENARIOS:

Baltimore clinches the AFC North title with a win or tie OR a Cleveland Browns loss or tie

Jaguars clinch AFC South with a win + Colts loss + Texans loss

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West with a win or tie, OR a Las Vegas Raiders loss or tie + a Denver Broncos loss or tie

Dolphins clinch the AFC East with a win or tie, OR a Buffalo loss or tie

AFC NO. 1 SEED SCENARIOS:

Baltimore clinches the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye/home-field advantage with a win

NFC

ALREADY CLINCHED:

HOW RAMS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH:

HOW SEAHAWKS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH:

Seahawks win + a tie between the Packers and Vikings

DIVISION-CLINCHING SCENARIOS:

Eagles clinch the NFC East division title with a win and a Cowboys loss or tie OR

Eagles clinch the NFC East with a tie and a Cowboys loss

OR Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the NFC South with a win

Buccaneers clinch the NFC South with a tie AND an Atlanta Falcons loss

NFC NO. 1 SEED SCENARIOS:

49ers clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye/homefield advantage with a win + Lions loss + Eagles loss

