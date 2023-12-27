National Football League
National Football League
NFL Week 17 Clinching Scenarios: Which teams can book playoff spots this weekend?
Published Dec. 27, 2023 5:03 p.m. ET
Just two weeks remain in the NFL's regular season. A handful of teams already have secured a spot in the postseason, while plenty of playoff berths and seeding remain to be decided.
Here's a look at which AFC and NFC teams can clinch either playoff spots or division titles in Week 17 games.
AFC
ALREADY CLINCHED:
- Baltimore Ravens (12-3) have clinched a playoff berth
- Miami Dolphins (11-4) have clinched a playoff berth
HOW BILLS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH:
- Buffalo Bills win + Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie + Cincinnati Bengals loss or tie OR
- Bills win + Steelers loss or tie + Jacksonville Jaguars loss or tie OR
- Bills win + Steelers loss or tie + Houston Texans loss or tie + Indianapolis Colts loss or tie OR
- Bills win + Bengals loss or tie + Jaguars loss or tie OR
- Bills win + Bengals loss or tie + Texans loss or tie + Colts loss or tie OR
- Bills tie + Steelers loss + Bengals loss + Jaguars loss OR
- Bills tie + Steelers loss + Bengals loss + Texans loss or tie OR
- Bills tie + Steelers loss + Bengals loss + Colts loss or tie OR
- Bills tie + Steelers loss + Jaguars loss + Texans loss or tie OR
- Bills tie + Steelers loss + Jaguars loss + Colts loss or tie OR
- Bills tie + Steelers loss + Texans loss + Colts loss OR
- Bills tie + Bengals loss + Jaguars loss + Texans loss or tie OR
- Bills tie + Bengals loss + Jaguars loss + Colts loss or tie OR
- Bills tie + Bengals loss + Texans loss + Colts loss
HOW BROWNS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH:
- Cleveland Browns win or tie OR
- Steelers loss or tie OR
- Bills loss OR
- Jaguars loss or tie OR
- Texans loss or tie + Colts loss or tie
DIVISION-CLINCHING SCENARIOS:
- Baltimore clinches the AFC North title with a win or tie OR a Cleveland Browns loss or tie
- Jaguars clinch AFC South with a win + Colts loss + Texans loss
- Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West with a win or tie, OR a Las Vegas Raiders loss or tie + a Denver Broncos loss or tie
- Dolphins clinch the AFC East with a win or tie, OR a Buffalo loss or tie
AFC NO. 1 SEED SCENARIOS:
- Baltimore clinches the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye/home-field advantage with a win
NFC
ALREADY CLINCHED:
- Detroit Lions (11-4) have clinched the NFC North division title
- San Francisco 49ers (11-4) have clinched the NFC West division title
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) have clinched a playoff berth
- Dallas Cowboys (10-5) have clinched a playoff berth
HOW RAMS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH:
- Los Angeles Rams win and a Seattle Seahawks loss OR
- Rams win and a tie between the Green Bay Packers and Minnestoa Vikings
HOW SEAHAWKS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH:
- Seahawks win + a tie between the Packers and Vikings
DIVISION-CLINCHING SCENARIOS:
- Eagles clinch the NFC East division title with a win and a Cowboys loss or tie OR
- Eagles clinch the NFC East with a tie and a Cowboys loss
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the NFC South with a win OR
- Buccaneers clinch the NFC South with a tie AND an Atlanta Falcons loss
NFC NO. 1 SEED SCENARIOS:
- 49ers clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye/homefield advantage with a win + Lions loss + Eagles loss
in this topic
