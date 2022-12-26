National Football League NFL Week 16 top plays: Chargers battling Colts on MNF 49 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 16 of the NFL season comes to a close with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on the road to take on the Nick Foles-led Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers (8-6) need a victory over the Colts (4-9-1) to keep their division championship hopes afloat.

Here are the top plays!

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Will it be a night to clinch for the Chargers?

The Chargers' playoff scenario entering Monday night's game is pretty simple. If they win, they're in. Luckily for them, they'll have two more chances to clinch a playoff spot if they lose on Monday. But the sooner they secure their first playoff bid in four seasons, the better.

Not on the Chargers' watch, Nick

After winning a challenge to get the first down on fourth down, the Colts wanted to hit a home run. Instead, they struck out swinging as Michael Davis was waiting for Foles' throw to get the interception.

Herbert gets picked off, too

Just a few plays after the Chargers intercepted Foles, the Colts got some payback. On third-and-2, Colts defensive back Rodney Thomas ended up with the ball in his hands as Herbert's throw was deflected.

How did he keep his feet in?

Derwin James somehow kept his feet inbounds to make the interception and give the Chargers the ball back, marking three straight possessions that ended in a pick between both teams.

Stay tuned for updates!

