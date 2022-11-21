National Football League NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers lead Cardinals on MNF from Mexico City 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season comes to a close with the San Francisco 49ers battling the Arizona Cardinals at in an all-important NFC West tilt on Monday Night Football.

It's going down at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the fifth and final game of the 2022 International Series.

Kyler Murray is inactive, so Colt McCoy made his second start for the Cardinals.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Hear the roar

The crowd was loud in the early going, cheering for "defense" and roaring as McCoy tried to hit DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone but couldn't connect. The Cardinals settled for a 46-yard field goal and the 3-0 lead.

Knowledgeable fans

The fans in Mexico City know good football, sending up loud cheers when the 49ers downed this punt at the 4-yard line.

Aiyuk of the tiger

The 49ers promptly marched down the field on their third drive, capped by a touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk.

Turnover tip

A McCoy pass bounced off the hands of Cards RB James Conner and into those of 49ers DB Jimmie Ward, putting the Niners in Arizona territory.

Made you look

Jimmy G had the Cardinals defense thinking he would scamper for a first down when he and George Kittle improvised for a 39-yard TD. That gave San Francisco a 14-3 advantage.

Third-and-Dortch

Following two third-down conversions from wideout Greg Dortch, including a 47-yarder, Conner rammed it in to cut the Cards' deficit to four.

Stay tuned for updates!

