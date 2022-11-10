National Football League NFL Week 10 top plays: Panthers best Falcons on Thursday Night Football 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season.

The NFC South rivals are now even on the season after Atlanta topped Carolina in overtime in Week 7. The Falcons fall to 5-5 on the season, while the Panthers improve to 3-7.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Carolina Panthers 25, Atlanta Falcons 15

Early lead

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead on their opening drive. QB PJ Walker connected with DJ Moore up the middle for a 20-yard pickup …

… that helped facilitate a successful 46-yard field goal for the home team, courtesy of Eddy Pineiro.

Dropping dimes

The Falcons tried to find a rhythm in the second quarter with one big pass from Marcus Mariota after another.

Going, going, gone!

Carolina extended its lead when newly-minted Panther Laviska Shenault Jr., who has been battling injuries all season, took off down the sideline for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Pulling away

Panthers second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn picked off Mariota and returned it to midfield, which set up another field goal from Pineiro, this time from 49 yards out. Just like that, Carolina took a 13-3 lead at the half.

Within arm's reach

The Falcons made it a four-point game in the third quarter, thanks to a big gain from Mariota and a smooth score from Drake London.

On the move

The Panthers charged downfield with lots of help from Terrace Marshall Jr.'s fancy footwork.

Ground game

At the end of the third quarter, D'Onta Foreman punched in a 12-yard touchdown for the Panthers. Then, Carolina added its third field goal of the game early in the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 22-9.

Close call

KhaDarel Hodge added a 25-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game …

… but it was too little, too late, and things ended there, after a failed fourth-down attempt and a fourth Panthers field goal.

