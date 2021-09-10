National Football League NFL Week 1 odds: Why the Seahawks, Broncos and more are your best bets 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Geoff Schwartz

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The NFL is back! There's a full slate of games this weekend, so let's jump in!

Here are my five favorite bets on the NFL card ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Washington Football Team (-.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This game is a prime spot to fade an offseason public darling. The Chargers have a green head coach heading on the road for their second-year quarterback's first start in a packed stadium since his final college game in the Rose Bowl. Do I need to say much more?

I'm a massive fan of Justin Herbert, but he played his entire rookie season in primarily empty stadiums. FedExField in DC will be sold out as Washington Football fans are excited about this upcoming season. The Chargers have a new head coach, who has only spent a single season as a coordinator before landing the job.

Los Angeles only played some of their starters a handful of snaps in the preseason. Now the team gets to start the season against a physical team in Washington. The Chargers have rebuilt their offensive line over the last two years, and now they get to face the best front seven in football. It will be a challenging task.

The Chargers are talented and are hoping to avoid the injury bug this season, though it appears starting running back Austin Ekeler is already questionable for Sunday.

Washington's offense should be more efficient, led by Ryan Fitzpatrick. The team also upgraded their offensive line with the additions of Charles Leno Jr. from the Chicago Bears and Sam Cosmi in the draft.

Head coach Ron Rivera led the Washington Football Team to a 6-2 mark against the spread down the stretch last season, and I expect that to continue this weekend with an outright win.

PICK: Washington Football Team (-.5) to win outright

Denver Broncos (-3) at New York Giants

I enjoyed this number more when the Broncos were a 1-1.5 point favorite, but then everyone saw the Giants' offensive line in action and pounded the Broncos.

This one is simple for me. Where are the Giants better than the Broncos? Only at running back, and that is if Saquon Barkley is fully healthy to play. The Broncos are better on the lines, have weapons on the edge, and I get quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who is 35-13-1 in his career against the spread. Is Bridgewater dynamic? No. But Teddy protects the ball, finds his weapons when called upon, and he's able to guide his offenses in the right direction.



The Giants are hopeful Daniel Jones can make a jump this season, and maybe he can, but this doesn't feel like the weekend for that to happen.

Vic Fangio is an extraordinary defensive mind and will outwit Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. I don't see the Giants scoring enough to cover the three points. Add the Giants against the spread record at home, which is 4-9-1 over their last 13 games at MetLife, and I'm rolling with the road favorite.

PICK: Broncos (-3) to win by more than three points

Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Indianapolis Colts

I wouldn't say I like having to make this wager, as the Seahawks are 3-8-1 against the spread as a road favorite over their last 12 games. But, I have to fade the Colts in this spot.

First off, Frank Reich is 0-3 on opening weekends, all with horrendous performances. The Colts lost by 11 to the six-win Cincinnati Bengals to open the 2018 season. In 2019, they lost in overtime to the Chargers, and last season, who could forget the 7-point loss to the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars. There's something about the way Reich prepares for these opening games where the team underperforms. And this team is prime for an opening day flop.

Their quarterback Carson Wentz, former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick, struggled last season, and that's putting it nicely. Even if Wentz is improved this season, he will be no better than average. But Wentz won't start the season fast as he missed most of training camp with a foot injury.

His center Ryan Kelly missed time because of a positive COVID-19 test. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, one of the team's most important pieces, also missed camp with a foot injury. Nelson is questionable to play this weekend with a back issue.

The Colts signed Eric Fisher to play left tackle for them, and he's recovering from an Achilles injury; he's been ruled out for this week. I'm also curious about the Colts' mindset after these injuries, and then there are all the questions about their leadership not getting vaccinated.

For Seattle, they've had a mostly quiet training camp which is a positive thing. Russell Wilson started fast last season, and I would expect the same this year.

The defense, which had issues early in the year because they had new personnel starting, made huge strides as the year went along. In the first nine weeks of the season, the Seahawks defense was 26th in EPA, but in the final seven weeks of the season, their defense jumped to 8th.

The improvement should continue into the early part of this season, especially against a Colts OL that appears beat up and a quarterback who is not good right now.

PICK: Seahawks (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Houston Texans (+3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Welcome to the first "hold your nose and bet" game. Through the stink, you know it's the right thing to do.

Houston's roster is not good, but are we sure Jacksonville's roster is any better? The Jaguars have a first-time head coach who appears to be learning the ropes. Their offense looked blah in the preseason, and it's hard for me to envision it looking much better against the Texans.

First overall picks are 1-6-1 against the spread in their first game. Let's see if Trevor Lawrence can buck the trend?

On the other side, through the noise, the Texans have just gone about their business and are starting a veteran quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, who can't seem to catch a break in his career. However, Taylor is now playing with a decent offensive line, some weapons in the backfield, and has the ability to move the ball against the Jaguars defense, who can't rush the passer and have no solid defensive backs.

PICK: Texans (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots — Under 43.5

The Patriots have chosen rookie Mac Jones to start the season under center. Jones was only a one-year starter in college, and while the Patriots are high on him, he's facing a Brian Flores defense to start his career.

The Patriots have a great offensive line and will rely on running the football, play-action passes, and game management from Jones.

On the other side, the Dolphins are hoping second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can make a considerable jump in year two. While he looked decent in the preseason, his offensive line…oh boy.

Their left tackle Austin Jackson appears to have gotten worse, and he's probably out this week due to COVID-19. Elsewhere, the line is young and just hasn't improved at the rate I expected.

The Patriots revamped their defensive front seven, and I believe they will give Tua trouble. So two green quarterbacks, two offenses that will be more conservative than not, and two good to great defenses.

Please give me the under!

PICK: Under 43.5 combined points scored by both teams

