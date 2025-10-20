NFL Top-10 Rankings: Colts, Eagles Climb; Bills Tumble; 4 New Teams Join

Week 7 has featured a historic comeback, a Battle for the Aged between two 40-plus quarterbacks and the defending champs taking flight in a get-right game. And that's before my No. 1 team, the Buccaneers, takes the field on Monday night.

Heading into two Monday night games, let's see where everyone stands after some thrilling Week 7 action.

The Baker Mayfield-for-MVP campaign continues to gain momentum, but the Buccaneers face a stiff test at Detroit on Monday night. If the offense continues to look nearly unstoppable under the direction of the former No. 1 overall pick, the Bucs could be the most feared team in the league when all of their perimeter playmakers return to action.

It is time to give Daniel Jones serious consideration as a league MVP front-runner, leading his team on a title run. The Colts continue to knock off AFC heavyweights, playing the kind of complementary football that leads to confetti showers in February. Though the season has not reached its midpoint, the impressive play of the Colts and their QB1 should have the football world buzzing about the rise of a new contender in the AFC.

Just when the NFL thought the defending champs were down and out, the Eagles bounced back with a resounding performance against the Vikings that showcased their talent, depth and schematic versatility. After sputtering with their passing game for most of the season, the Eagles looked like a well-oiled machine with Jalen Hurts finding A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith early and often this week. With each of the co-WR1s topping the 100-yard mark, the Eagles reminded opponents that they must respect the run and pass when taking on the champs.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win is a win, but the Packers have not looked like the contender many envisioned when Micah Parsons joined the squad. Despite the All-Pro’s efforts as a disruptive force off the edge, Green Bay is struggling against inferior opponents, such as the Cardinals on Sunday. Although they deserve credit for finding various ways to win, the Packers’ playoff run could be a short one if they do not learn how to knock out punchless opponents.

It has not taken Mike Vrabel long to put his stamp on the Patriots as an emerging powerhouse in the AFC. With Drake Maye playing with surgical precision from the pocket, New England possesses the offensive sizzle needed to hang with the juggernauts in the postseason tournament. As the defense continues to forge its identity as a throwback outfit built on physicality, toughness and grit, Vrabel is building the Patriots in the image of New England's championship squads of the 2000s.

The Rams take care of business like champions under Sean McVay. Despite dealing with injuries and less-than-ideal circumstances, the team always plays its best football when it matters most. With few teams capable of matching the Rams’ toughness and tactics, expect the team from Hollywood to make a deep playoff run at season’s end.

Sean McDermott and his coaching staff will take full advantage of the bye week to get the Bills back on track. If they can fix their defensive woes, while adding new and creative ways to unleash the reigning MVP down the stretch, the AFC favorites could be the last team standing at the end of the postseason tournament.

It's good that style points do not matter in the NFL, because the Broncos have mastered the art of winning ugly. After winning a clunker overseas in Week 6, the Broncos needed a 33-point fourth quarter against the New York Giants to chalk up their fifth win of the season. Although the Broncos are not playing to their potential, their grit and resilience could make them a tough out in the playoffs.

After winning their fourth game with QB2 Mac Jones at the helm, the 49ers creep back into the Top 10. The collective resilience of a squad playing without three of its stars (Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner) speaks volumes about the "no excuses" mentality that exists within the franchise.

The Bears deserve some love for reeling off four straight wins to climb back into contention in the NFC North. Ben Johnson has worked wonders with the offense, transforming the unit into a scoring machine under Caleb Williams. With the defense creating turnovers like crazy, the Bears have a chance to sneak into the playoffs as a Cinderella team.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .