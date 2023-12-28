National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Ravens lead the way; how far do Chiefs fall? Updated Dec. 28, 2023 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 16 of the NFL season featured games on four different days, including a packed slate of Christmas Eve and Day matchups. A few shifted the balance of power in the league.

With that in mind, here are my updated rankings of the 10 best teams as we stand on the verge of the 2023 campaign's penultimate week.

1. Baltimore Ravens

After bullying the bullies of San Francisco in a Christmas Day affair, Lamar Jackson and Co. can claim the No. 1 spot. The Ravens' diverse offense and suffocating defense should make John Harbaugh's squad a nightmare in the postseason tournament. With another heavyweight bout coming Sunday against the Dolphins, the Ravens will have a chance to cement their spot as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. San Francisco 49ers

Despite a disappointing performance in prime time, the 49ers remain the team to beat in the NFC. Brock Purdy's four-interception night has led to concerns about his readiness for the bright lights of the playoffs, but the second-year pro has passed every test to this point, and his impressive track record as a starter suggests he will bounce back in his next appearance.

3. Miami Dolphins

Lost in Mike McDaniels' offensive wizardry is a blue-collar team with the potential to win utilizing various styles to get it done. The defense, in particular, has improved, with the pass rush and coverage suffocating opponents at every turn. With Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey making their mark, the Dolphins can win with their offense or defense leading the way.

4. Detroit Lions

The gritty Lions have captured a division crown behind an efficient offense and opportunistic defense. Detroit's relentless energy and fanatical effort overwhelm opponents unprepared to match the physicality and grittiness of a scrappy collection of underdogs with a point to prove.

NFL Rankings: Joe Flacco helps Browns rise

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Despite stumbling down the stretch with turnover issues and shoddy execution on each side of the ball, the Eagles' talent and pedigree make them viable contenders. Jalen Hurts remains a great red-zone weapon, and the running game has shown signs of life when offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has committed to a ground-and-pound approach. With Matt Patricia working to simplify the defense to reduce some miscues and blown assignments, the Eagles have enough time to rediscover their championship swagger before the playoffs start.

6. Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco has energized a sputtering offense with his deep-ball prowess. The veteran has unlocked Amari Cooper and David Njoku while steadying the running game with his pre-snap brilliance on "check-with-me" plays. With a top-notch defense in place to create turnovers and short fields as part of a complementary game plan, the Browns are the most dangerous team in the AFC playoff field.

7. Dallas Cowboys

The Week 16 loss to Miami has knocked some observers off the Cowboys' bandwagon, but Mike McCarthy should be encouraged by the performance. Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level with a cast of playmakers (CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks) matching his efforts as key contributors. Though the running game has slumped with Tony Pollard as lead back, the Cowboys have enough balance to control games utilizing a "55/45" or "60/40" pass/run approach. If the defense can solve its woes against the run, the Cowboys can go toe-to-toe with any opponent in the playoffs.

Dolphins edge the Cowboys

8. Kansas City Chiefs

The sputtering offense continues to underperform due to the lack of chemistry between Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' pass catchers. With the group unable to get on the same page, the faulty execution has disrupted the offense's flow and rhythm in key moments. Though the defense has kept the Chiefs competitive, the defending champs could end up being one-and-done in the playoffs if Mahomes and Co. continue to sputter.

9. Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott has quietly reversed the Bills' fortunes with a few tweaks to the offensive and defensive game plans. New offensive coordinator Joe Brady has increasingly relied on James Cook and the running game while scaling down some of the complex passing concepts in the playbook. As a result, the offense is more balanced, and Josh Allen does not need to play like a superhero at all times for the Bills to chalk up wins. As the defense continues to flourish as an attacking unit with a turnover obsession, the Bills are rounding into form as the title contender many expected prior to the season.

10. Los Angeles Rams

The 2023 season might be the best coaching job of Sean McVay's career. The one-time Super Bowl winner has the Rams back in playoff contention with a young roster that is still figuring things out. Offensively, Kyren Williams has added some pop to the running game as an explosive, downhill runner with a rugged running style. The second-year pro's success between the tackles has set the table for a creative play-action passing game featuring a pair of slick route runners (Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp) terrorizing opponents over the middle. With Matthew Stafford continuing to deliver darts in the twilight of his career, the Rams have climbed back into playoff contention.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share