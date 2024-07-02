NFL suspends ex-49ers safety Tashaun Gipson 6 games for performance-enhancing drug use
Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson has been suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the 2024 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
The NFL announced Gipson's suspension Tuesday.
Gipson, who turns 34 on Aug. 7, is a free agent and remains eligible to sign with a team and participate in all preseason activities, including games. His suspension wouldn't take effect until teams reduce their rosters to 53 players.
Gipson started 16 games with San Francisco last season.
Gipson has made 165 starts in 173 career regular-season games with the Cleveland Browns (2012-15), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), Houston Texans (2019), Chicago Bears (2020-21) and 49ers (2022-23). He has 33 career interceptions.
He made the Pro Bowl with Cleveland in 2014.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
