National Football League 2025 Super Bowl Parlay: Our experts make the picks and prop bets to win the weekend Updated Feb. 7, 2025 6:17 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl is here.

The Chiefs are taking on the Eagles in the big game, which also means there are several ways in which you can wager and make some extra cash this weekend.

But what are the best bets to make? What are the experts saying?

And is there a way where you can turn a couple of these picks into a reasonable parlay?

Well, we've got you covered, as our FOX Sports betting analysts have laid out their favorite bets for the Super Bowl, creating a five-leg parlay that could win big.

The parlay below currently has odds of +4781 or just about 48/1. That means a $20 wager could churn you a healthy profit of $956.12, and a $10 bet could earn you $477.96.

So what did the experts have to say? Here's our Super Bowl parlay:

Bear: Saquon Barkley's first rush under 4.5 yards (-130 at DraftKings)

Barkley's 60-yard TD run on the Eagles first play from scrimmage vs. Washington is fresh on everyone’s mind, so I think there will be a good bit of recency bias from those who bet this prop, and a majority of the bets will be on the Over.

Yes, he also had a 16 yard gain on his first carry against Green Bay, but I’d expect the Chiefs to load up against the run and force Jalen Hurts to beat them. Barkley has been boom or bust in the postseason, with a single carry or two accounting for a healthy chunk of his yardage total.

Geoff: Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions (+118 at DraftKings)

This number is one more than usual, but that doesn't scare me away.

As I wrote before the Texans divisional-round playoff game, the best opportunity to wager on Kelce in the postseason is games after a bye. This would qualify, with the Chiefs having a week off before Super Bowl week began.

Kelce has been in this position nine times since 2020, and he’s been targeted at least six times with six catches in all nine of those games. He’s also coming off a game with only two catches against the Bills man coverage scheme, a game in which his age was showing.

Sammy: Noah Gray under 13.5 receiving yards (-110 at FanDuel)

After not getting a single target in last week’s AFC title game, do we really think Gray will suddenly get a bunch of looks from Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl?! I could certainly see a 8-yard touchdown catch on a broken play or something like that, but I’ll be surprised if Mahomes goes to the Gray well multiple times. This is Travis Kelce’s time to shine and Mahomes tends to look for familiarity on this stage. Some sportsbooks in Las Vegas are as low as O/U 11.5 yards on Gray, so please get the best number. Every yard matters in this racket.

Jason: Chiefs over 2.5 field goals (+256 at at FanDuel)

You have to go all the way back to the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl in February 2023 to find the last time Harrison Butker missed a field goal in the playoffs. He’s 15-for-15 in the last two years. The Eagles' red zone defense is formidable; it was ranked fifth this season. And Butker's range is excellent.

Will: Chiefs ML (-116 at FanDuel)

The spread has been around either 1 or 1.5 for most of the time, since the moments right after the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship Game. It's pretty much split at the time that I’m writing this at either 1 or 1.5, and some people might think the spread won’t matter when it’s that low — and they’re probably right.

However, keep in mind that in the playoffs, both teams get the ball at least once if the game goes to overtime. And if the team who starts with the ball scores a touchdown, the other team will very likely go for two if they’re able to match it with a touchdown of their own, in order to avoid the sudden death format that would follow. That is a long-winded way of saying this game ending with a 1-point margin is perhaps more likely than some might think.

Anyway, I’m going with the Chiefs. My reasoning won’t win any awards for creativity or originality, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. And it's because I just can’t go against Patrick Mahomes .

And furthermore, in what’s expected to be a close game, I’d rather have Mahomes and coach Andy Reid as opposed to Hurts and Nick Sirianni.

